Sports

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy

LOUISIANA -- As he did in several games this season, Joe Burrow turned the Heisman Trophy voting into a rout.

The LSU quarterback has won the most prestigious award in college football after throwing for 4,715 yards and an SEC-record 48 touchdowns for the top-ranked Tigers. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7 percent of all the first-place votes available. He's the first LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.

Burrow did it after failing to receive significant playing time in three seasons at Ohio State. He transferred to LSU at the end of the 2017 season and threw for over 7,600 yards and 64 TDs as a Tiger.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third and Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was fourth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianafootballcollege football
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Bay ice rink melting away after overnight vandalism
Raiders fan who went to 1st Coliseum game needs ticket for Oakland finale
49ers can clinch playoff berth with win over Falcons
AccuWeather forecast: Cold, isolated showers possible
Epic Tracy Christmas display
Curious grey seal showers diver with kisses, hugs, and handshakes: VIDEO
The NFL appears done with Colin Kaepernick
Show More
Construction begins on USNS Harvey Milk
Police look for missing San Bruno woman
Authors scuttle planned TV show about Ghost Ship here
Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park
Man says he was racially profiled by guards in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News