SUPER BOWL

Lucky gnome returned after being stolen from Patriots bar in San Francisco

A flyer offering a reward for a missing gnome is seen outside the Connecticut Yankee bar in San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A lucky mascot stolen from a San Francisco Patriots bar is back with it's rightful owners.

The Connecticut Yankee bar noticed after the AFC Championship game, their beloved gnome statue named "Rob Gnome-Kowski" was missing from their garden. Bar patrons and staff were crushed.

They posted missing signs all over the area in hopes of getting their mascot back before the Super Bowl.

The owners of the bar noticed an Instagram account featuring "Gnome-Kowski" had been made, with photos of a gnome, traveling all over the Bay Area.

After messaging the Instagram account, asking about the gnome, the culprit admitted he stole the statue in a drunken stupor and returned it Saturday night.
