Super Bowl 2020

Mahomes leads Chiefs' rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

MIAMI -- Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (15-4) were playing in the championship game for the first time since 1970, when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid earned his 222nd career victory, and his first in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw deep to a wide open Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. Kansas City scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead 24-20 with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked by Frank Clark on fourth down. Williams' 38-yard touchdown run was icing on the cake for Kansas City.

The 49ers (15-4) fell short in their bid for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title, even though they dominated for 3 1/2 quarters. Garoppolo threw for 219 yards and kept the Chiefs' defense guessing by completing passes to eight receivers.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Super Bowl 2020 watch parties in Bay Area
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
Niners fans ready for the big game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Benito County, health officials say
Bay Area's 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
Show More
Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
Antioch teen shot outside East Bay high school has died, officials say
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
49ers, faithful gear up for Super Bowl in pregame festivities
More TOP STORIES News