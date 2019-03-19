SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's that time of the year where a bunch of people will ask you to fill out a March Madness bracket. Fear not, ABC7's Reggie Aqui knows how to win it all (he doesn't) but he does know how to keep you entertained.
MARCH MADNESS 2019: Get your printable NCAA bracket from ESPN
If you follow his three tips in the video above, you probably won't win. But you will have a great time and that's what it's all about isn't it?
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
March Madness tips for the best bracket possible (not really)
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News