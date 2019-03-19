Sports

March Madness tips for the best bracket possible (not really)

March Madness bracket 'tips' from someone who knows nothing about sports.

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's that time of the year where a bunch of people will ask you to fill out a March Madness bracket. Fear not, ABC7's Reggie Aqui knows how to win it all (he doesn't) but he does know how to keep you entertained.

MARCH MADNESS 2019: Get your printable NCAA bracket from ESPN

If you follow his three tips in the video above, you probably won't win. But you will have a great time and that's what it's all about isn't it?

