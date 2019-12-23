Beast Mode returns? Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion

So Marshawn Lynch was serving tequila shots at the tailgate in Oakland today. I was there for it. pic.twitter.com/AztXyK4Vn6 — Tania. (@riveratania16) December 15, 2019

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch.Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will be undergoing a physical.If Lynch passes the physical, the Seahawks are likely to sign him. Lynch has not played in more than a year.But Seattle is in desperate need after running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's loss to Arizona.Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks before spending the 2017-18 seasons playing for the Oakland Raiders.Just over a week ago the Oakland native was handing out tequila shots at the tailgate for the Raiders last home game, according to fans on Twitter with photo evidence.Now, he's on the verge of suiting up for the Seahawk's last home game and playing once more in the NFL playoffs.