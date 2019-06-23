Sports

Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup Series in Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway for the second straight year after the annual race roared back into Wine Country.

Truex won for the fourth time in the last eight points-paying races, with the late-blooming 38-year-old driver earning his 23rd career victory.

Truex and Jeff Gordon are the only drivers in NASCAR history to win at Sonoma in consecutive years.

The green flag dropped at Noon with plenty of pre-race excitement.

Spectator gates opened at 7 a.m.

Northern California native Kyle Larson was the top qualifier for the third year in a row, so he was the pole position as the race got underway.
