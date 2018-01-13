The Mavericks Challenge has been called off for Tuesday, January 16, 2018 due to unfavorable conditions.Officials say after closely monitoring the surf-conditions and swell forecasts, event officials decided to not run the highly-anticipated Mavericks event at Half Moon Bay.Organizers have been monitoring the swell systems and weather patterns throughout the season and only runs events when surf reaches the 30-foot-plus mark, mobilizing on 72 hours' notice with an international field of Big Wave men's and women's athletes.