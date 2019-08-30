mavericks

Future of Mavericks surf competition uncertain after World Surf League pulls out of event

A surfer is seen during the Mavericks surf competition in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The World Surf League announced Friday that it will no longer host the Mavericks surf competition near Half Moon Bay due to "various logistical challenges."

The event did not run the last two seasons.

Without a host, the future of the event is now uncertain.

However, the organization announced that the Strike Mission series and the Big Wave Awards will "very likely feature Mavericks content."

