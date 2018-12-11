#ICYMI, it's going to get really big on the West Coast next week.

Stay tuned... https://t.co/da2HqPx98H pic.twitter.com/w11i3g8FiL — Surfline (@surfline) December 11, 2018

We're monitoring the swell very closely! — World Surf League (@wsl) December 10, 2018

The 'stoke level' is high and rising in the California surf community after the World Surf League dropped another huge hint Tuesday that it could be close to giving the green light to the Mavericks big wave surf competition.The only problem is that the approaching waves could bebig.A Tuesday morning blog post by Surfline, the official surf forecasting partner of the Mavericks Challenge, projects a 'possible massive swell' late Sunday into Monday December 17th and that it "could be one of the largest swells in years."Their forecast calls for consistent 40-60 foot waves on Sunday night and into Monday morning with some waves coming at over 65 feet.The WSL says waves only need to be consistently at 25 feet for the competition to get the green light.Tuesday afternoon the WSL retweeted a tweet from Surfline which said "#ICYMI, it's going to get really big on the West Coast next week. Stay tuned..."The twitter post linked to a surf forecast for the San Mateo County coast, where the Mavericks surf break is located.On Monday the World Surf League sent to ABC7 News a tweet saying ""We're monitoring the swell very closely!"Monday's swell would be bigger than the storm that rolled into the famous surf spot in January 2018.Organizers did not run the competition then because the waves were too rough and the weather was too foggy.However what's different this time around is that weather conditions look pretty good.Surfline's blog says that the wind models look "pretty good for Monday" and while rain is projected for Sunday, visibility could clear come Monday.The World Surf League says it will give a "yellow alert" 4 days in advance if the competition could happen. The official word that the competition is happening will come 48 hours before the competition.The world-famous surf competition near Half Moon Bay's Pillar point harbor did not run last season because of poor weather and wave conditions.The last Mavericks competition, then-called 'Titans of Mavericks' ran in February of 2016.One Mavericks surf expert says that a December contest would be unusual because it's early in the surf season.Even if the competition does not happen on Monday, World Surf League forecaster said the odds of the competition happening this year are good.In fact Surfline projects another pretty good sized swell to hit the Mavericks area on Wednesday December 19th.The 2018-2019 Mavericks Challenge window runs from Nov. 1, 2018, until the end of March 2019.