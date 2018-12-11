MAVERICKS

Mavericks organizers drop another big hint that the big wave surf competition could go on Monday

With 30 to 40-foot waves headed toward the infamous Mavericks surf spot the Bay Area big wave surf competition could be making a comeback in a matter of days.

By Brandon Behle
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The 'stoke level' is high and rising in the California surf community after the World Surf League dropped another huge hint Tuesday that it could be close to giving the green light to the Mavericks big wave surf competition.

The only problem is that the approaching waves could be too big.

RELATED: Mavericks surf competition next week? Officials monitoring approaching huge swell 'very closely'

A Tuesday morning blog post by Surfline, the official surf forecasting partner of the Mavericks Challenge, projects a 'possible massive swell' late Sunday into Monday December 17th and that it "could be one of the largest swells in years."

Their forecast calls for consistent 40-60 foot waves on Sunday night and into Monday morning with some waves coming at over 65 feet.

The WSL says waves only need to be consistently at 25 feet for the competition to get the green light.

Tuesday afternoon the WSL retweeted a tweet from Surfline which said "#ICYMI, it's going to get really big on the West Coast next week. Stay tuned..."


The twitter post linked to a surf forecast for the San Mateo County coast, where the Mavericks surf break is located.

On Monday the World Surf League sent to ABC7 News a tweet saying ""We're monitoring the swell very closely!"


Monday's swell would be bigger than the storm that rolled into the famous surf spot in January 2018.

Organizers did not run the competition then because the waves were too rough and the weather was too foggy.

RELATED: RAW VIDEO: Titans of Mavericks competition 2016
However what's different this time around is that weather conditions look pretty good.

Surfline's blog says that the wind models look "pretty good for Monday" and while rain is projected for Sunday, visibility could clear come Monday.

The World Surf League says it will give a "yellow alert" 4 days in advance if the competition could happen. The official word that the competition is happening will come 48 hours before the competition.

RELATED: Waves that rumble like a truck: Mavericks has been challenging top surfers for 20 years

The world-famous surf competition near Half Moon Bay's Pillar point harbor did not run last season because of poor weather and wave conditions.

The last Mavericks competition, then-called 'Titans of Mavericks' ran in February of 2016.

One Mavericks surf expert says that a December contest would be unusual because it's early in the surf season.

RELATED: Mavericks Challenge surf competition approved, now including women surfers

Even if the competition does not happen on Monday, World Surf League forecaster said the odds of the competition happening this year are good.

In fact Surfline projects another pretty good sized swell to hit the Mavericks area on Wednesday December 19th.

The 2018-2019 Mavericks Challenge window runs from Nov. 1, 2018, until the end of March 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsmaverickssurfingweatherHalf Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mavericks officials watching huge swell next week 'very closely'
Window for Mavericks Challenge surfing contest closes
Mavericks has been challenging top surfers for 20 years
Titans of Mavericks organizers file for bankruptcy
Mavericks Challenge surf competition now including women surfers
RAW VIDEO: Titans of Mavericks competition 2016
PHOTOS: Mavericks big wave surf competition 2016
MAVERICKS
Mavericks officials watching huge swell next week 'very closely'
Window for Mavericks Challenge surfing contest closes
VIDEO: Wave sweeps over surfers in Half Moon Bay ahead of Mavericks
2 men rescued after boat capsizes near Mavericks
More mavericks
SPORTS
A's Bob Melvin says it's 'exciting' to watch Heisman winner Kyler Murray
Catcher Chris Herrmann agrees to 1-year, $1 million deal with A's
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
City of Oakland files federal lawsuit against Raiders, NFL
More Sports
Top Stories
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Facebook building in Menlo Park
Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Generous electric vehicle rebate in San Mateo County offered
Sheriff's deputies take deserving kids holiday shopping in Richmond
Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
Show More
Ghost Ship defendants ask for officials, landlords to be arrested for fire
Bay Area transit changes for 2019
'Safe on 17' campaign aims to reduce crashes on Highway 17
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Women caught on camera trashing SF restaurant during SantaCon turn themselves in
More News