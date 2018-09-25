SPORTS

Meet Gritty: The Philadelphia Flyers frightening new mascot

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Most teams have furry or friendly mascots that excel at entertaining fans of all ages. And then there's Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot.

Gritty is a "seven-foot, orange, fuzzy creature, who will take an active role in embracing the Flyers community outreach initiatives in the Greater Philadelphia Region," the team said in a statement.

The mascot was officially revealed during an event at the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park on Monday morning, in front of over 600 students from across the Philadelphia School District.

The Flyers say Gritty was uncovered during the construction project that is currently taking place the Wells Fargo Center.

The creature can not only skate and play hockey, but he can also blow smoke out of his ears.

But not everyone is as excited about Gritty as the Flyers.

Luckily for Flyers fans, Gritty is ready to destroy its rival.

Gritty will make his game debut Monday night against the Boston Bruins.
