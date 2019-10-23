Golden State Warriors

Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry is not a Hall-of-Fame player yet

Warriors' star Stephen Curry still has work to do if he wants to make it into the Hall of Fame, according to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

In an interview, Jordan said he wouldn't take the two-time league MVP and three-time champ on his dream five-man pickup team.

He said the Splash Brother is "still a great player," but "not a hall of famer yet, though."

This, of course, caused an outcry on social media, maybe to the point of overreaction.

Magic Johnson weighed in, tweeting that everyone should "relax."

"We know Steph Curry is a future Hall of Famer...Michael Jordan couldn't say it because he would get fined by the league," he said.



MJ said he would stick with Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and of course himself on his all time fantasy starting five.

