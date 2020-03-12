MLB expected to suspend operations indefinitely, ESPN reports

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the indefinite halt to MLB's spring training will likely come after a conference call among owners in the afternoon.
The suspension will also likely impact the beginning of the regular season.
Earlier Thursday, Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days, and countless college basketball conference tournaments were canceled.
The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend operations after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020
For anyone questioning MLB's potentially suspending spring training, I'll refer to David Price as he walked into the Dodgers' facility about an hour ago: "It's gotta happen. This is so much bigger than sports. I've got two kids."— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020
That feeling is shared by many, many in the game.