baseball

MLB and players' union agree to test for opioids and cocaine following death of Angels' Tyler Skaggs

In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN DIEGO -- Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine, but only players who do not cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline.

Cannabis will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes announced Thursday to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players' association.

RELATED: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol, coroner says

Opioids are classified as a drug of abuse under the joint program, which began in late 2002 and until now has limited testing to performance-enhancing substances and banned stimulants.

Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of a series against the Texas. A medical examiner's office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.

Under the changes, MLB will test for opioids, Fentanyl, cocaine, and synthetic Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Players who test positive will be referred to the treatment board established under the agreement.

Until now, players referred to the treatment board who failed to comply with their treatment plan for use or possession of marijuana, hashish or synthetic THC had been subject to fines of up to $35,000 per violation. Going forward, marijuana-related conduct will be treated the same as alcohol-related issues, and players generally referred to mandatory evaluation and voluntary treatment

Players and team staff will have to attend mandatory educational programs in 2020 and 2021 on the dangers of opioid pain medications and practical approaches to cannabis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelescocaineillegal drugsmarijuanalos angeles angelsmlbbaseballusau.s. & worldalcoholopioids
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BASEBALL
Former SF Giant Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence, MLB investigating
With Authority: Gabe Kapler 1-on-1, and an honest Giants analysis
Giants introduce new manager Gabe Kapler
Gabe Kapler: 7 things you need to know about new Giants manager
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pacifica seeing big waves, thick fog
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Waves up to 22 feet possible for Bay Area beaches
California school friends greet each other with adorable dance
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
AccuWeather forecast: Fog then showers today
Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting in San Jose
Show More
Winchester Mystery House hosts Friday the 13th haunted flashlight tour
Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire a social media director
Upcoming changes to Bay Area public transit
Eagle survives octopus attack thanks to these men
WATCH IN 60: 'Noose' seen on Christmas tree, new SMART train stops, giant wheel coming to SF
More TOP STORIES News