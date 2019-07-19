MMA Heavyweight champ Ryan Bader offers advice on weight loss, family

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader may be an MMA champ but he also knows a lot about losing weight and how to manage his career and family.Bader has won seven straight fights. He told ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil that he feels like he's peaking at age 36.He also discussed his upcoming bout on September 7 at the SAP Center in San Jose.Check out the full interview in the player above.