Mother files lawsuit after son doesn't make high school soccer team

A Missouri mother has filed a federal lawsuit after her 16-year-old son failed to make the high school soccer team. (KTVI)

LADUE, Mo. --
A federal judge has refused to order a Missouri high school to put a 16-year-old boy on a soccer team while his family sues for discrimination.

KSDK-TV reports that a federal judge denied the temporary restraining order Monday. The lawsuit is pending.

The lawsuit says the boy, identified as John Doe, didn't make the varsity soccer team at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, and was barred from returning to the junior varsity team because younger players are given precedence.

The lawsuit says that's discrimination, noting that the school lets female juniors play on the girls' junior varsity team.

In denying the restraining order, the judge said the school can set parameters for eligibility and success.

The Ladue School District said in a statement that it agrees with the judge's decision.
