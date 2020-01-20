Sports

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Mostert leads the way with 4 touchdowns, 49ers lead packers 34-7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The day is here! San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Kick-off was at 3:40 pm and the stadium is rocking after the 49ers were first to score with a 35-yard touchdown from Raheem Mostert. It would be the first of many, very many.



Midway into the second quarter, Mostert punched in his second score of the day, extending the 49ers lead 17-0.



Then with a minute left in the second quarter, the 49ers intercepted Aaron Rodgers and ended up scoring again (guess who?) to go into halftime with a stunning score of 27-0.




In the third quarter, he scored again to make it 34-7.



The Niners are continued feeding off of the energy from the crowd at Levi's Stadium.

"Just seeing a bunch of people that you would never expect to be a 49ers fan and they are just here because the brand is so global. It's really cool. It's really cool to be a part of," Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end said.

Adding to the high-energy is the presence of Bay Area and San Francisco legends like Barry Bonds and Steve Young.



Warriors' Klay Thompson and San Jose Sharks players are also in attendance.




If the Niners beat the Packers in Sunday's championship game, they will become the second team in NFL to make Super Bowl history after losing at least 12 games.

NFL great Jerry Rice gives a sweaty motivational speech ahead of the 49ers game, saying, "It's showtime, baby."


TRAFFIC


For those going to the game in Santa Clara, the city has live traffic cameras to help fans plan their route to the Levi's stadium.

Guests are also encouraged to use public transportation like VTA light rail and Caltrain service.

Levi's Stadium also provides information on when their parking lots open here.

TICKETS


Still looking for tickets to go to the game? ABC7 News checked Ticketmaster this morning to see how much tickets costs.

The game is sold out, but there are some re-sell tickets going for $350, but you may need to bring some binoculars for those. The price went down from earlier this week.

The most expensive ticket is $11,000 for the first row at midfield.

Officials warns to be careful of counterfeit tickets and 7 On Your Side shares how to avoid getting scammed.

LET THE TAILGATING BEGIN


ABC7 news is outside Levi's Stadium where the crowds are ready.



