Coronavirus

Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19 complications

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has died after being contracting the coronavirus.

Towns' team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted a statement Monday on behalf of its player and his family.

"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the family stated. "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, wring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."



The 24-year-old's mother was hospitalized last month with COVID-19. Towns posted a video to his Instagram on March 24, explaining that his mother was in a medically-induced coma and had been put on a ventilator.

Towns' father had also contracted the virus, but he has since recovered, ESPN reported.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsminnesotanbacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakminnesota timberwolvescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Newsom shares vision for reopening California
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF officials give COVID-19 update after 85 more test positive
Coronavirus: Newsom shares vision for reopening California
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
Show More
More black bears roaming Yosemite as park closes during pandemic
California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News