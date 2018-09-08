SPORTS

Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized in final

(Andres Kudacki)

FLUSHING, Queens --
Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 after the American was penalized one game for a third code violation.

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

The second code violation cost Williams a point, meaning Naomi Osaka had a 15-0 even before hitting her first serve in the sixth game of the second set.

Williams had been given a first violation by Carlos Ramos for coaching earlier in the set, telling him that she'd "rather lose" than cheat.

She resumed that argument after the second violation, still angry about the first violation. She unwrapped a new racket and then took the court to argue again some more about coaching.

"You owe me an apology," she said. "I have never cheated in my life!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUS OpentennisUS openNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
2011 rap song featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant released
A's Jackson hopes to end struggles vs. Rangers
More Sports
Top Stories
Delta Fire grows to nearly 37,000 acres in Shasta County
Caltrans demolishes piers from old Bay Bridge
San Francisco 'Rise for Climate' march billed as largest on the west coast
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS reports
Smartphones instead of Clipper cards? Bay Area transit to upgrade
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Bay Area team deployed for Hawaiian Islands before Hurricane Olivia
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
More News