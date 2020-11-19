NBA Draft on ESPN: Who will Golden State Warriors select with No. 2 pick?

Golden State G Klay Thompson will undergo testing within the next few days on a leg injury suffered in a workout in Southern California today, sources tell ESPN. The severity of the injury is unclear. Thompson missed the 2019-2020 season with a torn ACL in his left knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6346469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers gives us updates on Klay Thompson's injury, some insight into the 2020 draft, and attempts to identify a surprise, hilarious photo of himself, all on the "With Authority" podcast.

Just trying to help the team. If they trade back a few spots, dubs can pick up a veteran and add Obi! https://t.co/ztYuIDHXyx — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) November 18, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All eyes will be on the Golden State Warriors tonight in the 2020 NBA Draft, and what they will do with the second overall pick.Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry had time to recover from 2019 injuries during an unprecedented pandemic season, but just an hours before the draft, reports came out that Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his lower right leg.Thompson had just recovered from an ACL tear in his left knee, and now this, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:With a coveted top-three pick on their hands, the Warriors have all the makings to be among the championship contenders once again, if - big if - Klay Thompson's injury turns out to be something not serious or long-lasting.So, all things considered, how will the Warriors use the second selection?There's been speculation about potentially trading the pick, which would likely mean including Andrew Wiggins in the package.Depending on what Minnesota does with the number one pick, the top candidates, if the Warriors don't pursue a trade, will likely be James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards of Georgia, Deni Avdija from Europe or Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton.ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says despite possible injury problems with Thompson, the Warriors should still take Wiseman, if he's available.He's one of the few players in this year's draft class who NBA analysts believe can make an immediate impact.ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil has been campaigning for Dayton's Obi Toppin, power forward.This would involve some shuffling with that premium number two pick:Watch the action unfold on ESPN at 5 p.m.