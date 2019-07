NBA Finals bet made between mayors of Oakland, Toronto

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says she's going all in on a friendly NBA Finals bet with Toronto Mayor John Tory."He has already put on the line a case of Canadian beer, and one of Toronto's famous bacon sandwiches. Well I'm going to meet that bet with a pound of Blue Bottle Coffee , a pound of Red Bay Coffee , and maybe some super barbecue sauce from Everett and Jones , and I might up his wager with a box of Ocho chocolates," Schaaf told ABC7 News on May 28.Blue Bottle Coffee, Red Bay Coffee, Everett and Jones, and Ocho Candies are all Oakland-based businesses.The first NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors is on Thursday, May 30 on ABC7.