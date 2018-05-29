GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

NBA Finals hat design likened to NRA logo

Many fans watching the end of Monday night's game and postgame are talking about the design of the NBA Finals hats. Some say it looks like the hat is advertising the National Rifle Association. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Many fans watching the end of Monday night's game and postgame are talking about the design of the NBA Finals hats. Some say it looks like the hat is advertising the National Rifle Association.

The hat was prominently featured in postgame interviews on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and many more.

Bay Area fans are eagerly snatching them up along with other finals gear. There was a busy scene at Dick's Sporting Goods. But although fans don't seem to mind, social media is blowing up over the design.

