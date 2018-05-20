BAY TO BREAKERS

Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco

At least 40,000 participated in the 107th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands participated in the 107th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco.

Alaska Airlines sponsored the 12K journey from the Financial District to Ocean Beach. Organizers said at least 40,000 registered participants and 125,000 spectators attended the race.

The winner of the 107th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco is Philemon Cheboi from Kenya clocking in at 35:41.



The race is known for colorful costumes, linked-together "centipede" runners and a weekend-long celebration of San Francisco culture.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is asking racers and spectators to sign up for emergency text alerts. Participants can text the phrase B2BSF to 888-777 to receive emergency alerts about the race.

Anyone who wants to register for the alerts from the department can also sign up at www.sfdem.org/b2b.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
