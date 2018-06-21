Neighbors of Levi's Stadium hope survey will shed light on concerns

LEVI'S STADIUM

A new study shows what South Bay residents love and don't love about Levi's Stadium. The study was commissioned by the city following a number of growing neighbor complaints about traffic and noise. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a quiet night for Santa Clara neighbors living in the shadow of Levi's Stadium. Other nights are not so quiet.

Noise from concerts which go past the 10 p.m. weeknight curfew like Coldplay did a few years ago are among many concerns from neighbors. It's all spelled out in the consultant's report which surveyed 600 residents.

The number one complaint is traffic. It can be brutal on San Francisco 49ers game days and during other major events. Other parts of the aftermath aren't pretty either.

"Bottle throwing in front yards, people urinating in bushes," said Marshall Caldwell, who lives just yards from the stadium. "When people avoid behaving responsibly it has a big impact."

Parking is also an issue. Many often skip the lots and park in neighborhoods.

To the delight of fans, Coldplay broke the 10 p.m. curfew at Levi's Stadium Wednesday night -- but the controversy continues as stadium management and city officials argue about time limits on concerts.


"Concertgoers looking to park may go to neighborhoods," said Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor. "We'll need to enforce that."

Gillmor says some promises made to residents early on have been broken but this report could make things right.

"We want to maintain quality of life for neighbors and hope the stadium is successful," said Santa Clara resident Tino Silva.

The 49ers issued a statement saying, "We share the residents' concerns about our city and will continue to partner with our neighbors to bring world-class events to Santa Clara while continually enhancing the stadium experience for all."

Neighbors surveyed said they'd be open to extending concert curfews a few times during the year. Those specific encores are still being worked out.

