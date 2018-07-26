SPORTS

New 49er Richard Sherman earns $2 million bonus for passing physical

The San Francisco 49ers hit the practice field for the first time after opening training camp and there was a very encouraging sign. (AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Cornerback Richard Sherman was on the field and practiced without limitations. Sherman, a four-time pro-bowler, tore his Achilles last Nov.
He received a $2 million signing bonus for passing his physical on the first day of camp.

Suspended linebacker Reuben Foster was also on the field. He can work out with the team, but will miss the first two games.

