Super Bowl 2020: Michael and Diane Mina host the ultimate pre-game party at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- This isn't your typical tailgate! Michael and Diane Mina have been dedicated 49ers fans, season ticket holders, and tailgaters for nearly 30 years. They took the essence of a backyard barbeque on an NFL Sunday and turned it into a one-of-a-kind tailgate for every 49ers home game!

At Michael Mina's Tailgate, nearly 100 team members and three to five celebrity chefs collaborate to serve more than 700 guests. The menu features 100 racks of ribs, 1,000 lbs. of seafood, 500 lbs. of meat-be sure to come hungry. Tailgaters can also enjoy Diane's signature Bloody Mary drinks garnished with bacon-wrapped dates!

