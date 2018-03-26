NFL

NFL player Michael Bennett taken into custody after allegedly injuring elderly woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles DE Michael Bennett appears in Texas courtroom. Watch raw video from March 26, 2018.

By
HOUSTON --
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was taken into custody for the felony charge of injury that stemmed from an altercation in Feb. 2017 at Super Bowl LI, according to Bennett's lawyer.


Bennett allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium.

Bennett surrendered at 1 p.m. at the Harris County District court.

FULL VIDEO: NFL star Michael Bennett's encounter with Las Vegas police caught on camera
EMBED More News Videos

The full video of Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett's with Las Vegas police has been released. Bennett accused the department of racially motivated excessive force after he says he was threatened at gunpoint following a report that shots were heard at a casino hotel.



Harden told Eyewitness News that Bennett was out of the country when the Harris County District Attorney announced Bennett's indictment for the felony charge of injury to the elderly on Friday.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Bennett was a spectator and in town to watch his brother, a player for the New England Patriots.

RELATED: Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again

Immediately following the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate.

NRG security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access.

Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team, police said.

Bennett, 32, was traded from the Seahawks to Philadelphia earlier this month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflathleteselderlyelder abuseSuper Bowl 51NRG parkcrimearrestu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NFL
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Watson, Garoppolo sharp as Texans top 49ers 16-13
LA Rams spoil Raiders' return to Coliseum with 19-15 win
Raiders president eyes Reno as future training campsite
49ers RB Jerick McKinnon to miss rest of preseason with calf strain
More nfl
SPORTS
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News