NFL player Lonnie Johnson Jr. offers to pay for boy's funeral

GARY, Indiana -- Texans rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. is making a difference in his hometown.

A 14-year-old boy died in an accidental drowning last week in Gary, Indiana. Johnson is from the same city, and heard about the tragic death via social media.

Johnson was able to reach out to the family and speak to them. In an incredible act of kindness, he offered to pay for the funeral expenses.

Keep doing you, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

The Texans play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
