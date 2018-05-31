SPORTS

NFL player Jermaine Gresham pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight

EMBED </>More Videos

She didn't know an NFL player was the one who helped her get on the flight. (Duane Burleson/AP Photo | Delilah Cassidy via Storyful)

Law student Delilah Cassidy was in danger of missing her flight due to unforeseen baggage fees, but Jermaine Gresham of the Arizona Cardinals came to her rescue.



Cassidy said on Twitter that she was being charged $50 for her carry-on bag for an American Airlines flight. Having just returned from Europe, she said her credit cards were being declined, and they did not accept cash at the gate.

They told her that she would have to miss her flight and go back to the ticket counter to pay with cash. Cassidy said she was devastated after a long day of traveling.

Then she said a man walked up and asked how much she was being charged. The man said, "I got it," and paid the $50.

Both Cassidy and the American Airlines employee were shocked by his generosity. Cassidy said she boarded the plane crying, calling the man an angel. She offered pay him back but he said to pay it forward.

Much to her surprise, Cassidy later posted that the man who helped her was none other than NFL player Jermaine Gresham.



She said on Twitter, "My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfeel goodnflArizona Cardinalsamerican airlinesairport newsairline fee
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News