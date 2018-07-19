SPORTS

NFL, NFL Players Association halt enforcement of national anthem protest rules

After reports the Miami Dolphins would suspend or fire players for kneeling during the national anthem, the NFL and the NFL Players Association said no new rules will be issued for now. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI --
The NFL and the players' union -- the NFL Players Association -- agreed late Thursday that no new rules on protests during the national anthem will be issued or enforced for now.

Thursday's announcement followed an Associated Press report that the Miami Dolphins were considering firing players or suspending them for up to four games for refusing to stand during the anthem.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick's legal team will subpoena President Trump in case against NFL, report says

Since that report, the NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement, saying:

"The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing."

RELATED: NFLPA files challenge to league's national anthem policy

"The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice," the statement added. "Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation."

NFL pre-season play begins in two weeks.

ABC7 News contributed additional reporting to this story.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
