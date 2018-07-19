The NFL and the players' union -- the NFL Players Association -- agreed late Thursday that no new rules on protests during the national anthem will be issued or enforced for now.Thursday's announcement followed an Associated Press report that the Miami Dolphins were considering firing players or suspending them for up to four games for refusing to stand during the anthem.Since that report, the NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement, saying:"The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.""The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice," the statement added. "Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation."NFL pre-season play begins in two weeks.