Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger fined $5k for wearing Apple Watch on sideline during game: ESPN

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reportedly slapped with a $5,000 fine after wearing an Apple Watch on the sideline of last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fine, according to an ESPN source, was an NFL uniform violation. The league rules ban electric devices that transmit messaging.

Roethlisberger recently underwent surgery on his right elbow as he watched the Monday Night Football game from the sideline. Photos from the game showed Roethlisberger wearing an Apple Watch with a black band on his left wrist next to his wrist coach on his forearm.

Roethlisberger was said to be "livid" about the fine and is appealing it, a source told the network.

ESPN reported: "His issue is that he never received any advanced warning that he could be in violation, only a fine letter for wearing the device -- which he didn't even realize he had on, according to sources."

The Steelers beat the Bengals 27-3. They play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaapple watchpittsburgh steelersnflfootball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Biggest Week 5 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Singletary, Conner and more
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus what we got wrong in the preseason
Tabasco shots, baths and gross gloves: The best rituals and superstitions on all 32 NFL teams
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus how to improve playoff chances
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Curry talks about Warriors first game in Chase Center arena
Fleet Week 2019: How the Blue Angels first took flight
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Man arrested for sexual assault in Dublin, police say
Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
Video stream may have exposed cheater at California casino
Show More
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Dramatic moments in Hillsborough heiress murder trial as victim's mother takes stand
Viral LA subway singer makes public debut
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
More TOP STORIES News