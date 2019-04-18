NFL releases schedule for 2019 season

LET'S GO!



The NFL has released the 2019 regular season schedule.The San Francisco 49ers will open the season in Tampa against the Buccaneers, on Sunday, September 8. The home opener at Levi's Stadium is against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on September 22.The 49ers have three primetime games on the schedule, including two Monday Night Football contests.The Oakland Raiders open what's likely their final season in Oakland, on Monday, September 9, hosting the Denver Broncos.Once again, the Raiders will play a game in London. They'll face their former outside linebacker Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears on October 6.The potential final regular season game in Oakland will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 15.