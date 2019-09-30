Sports

NFL suspends Raiders' Vontaze Burfict for rest of season

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday. The league says Burfict is suspended without pay for the remaining 13 weeks of the season and any playoff games for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.''

Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the Raiders' game against the Colts on Sunday after a blow to Doyle's head early in the second quarter. Runyan in a letter to Burfict called the contact unnecessary and flagrant'' and added that his extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures.''

Burfict during his time in Cincinnati was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for egregious hits and violating its policy on performance-enhancers. He was fined regularly for hits that crossed the line, most notably the one to Antonio Brown's head that helped the Steelers rally for an 18-16 playoff win in the 2015 season.

Under the CBA, Burfict can appeal in the next three days.

See more stories on the Oakland Raiders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnfloakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
WATCH IN 60: Forever 21 bankruptcy, Real ID issues, Bochy's final game
Car fire snarls morning commute on Bay Bridge
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy, below average temperatures
Extremists launch 2 attacks on military targets in Somalia
Championships and connection define Bochy's run in San Francisco
Show More
'Good luck Boch!' Giants fans say goodbye to beloved manager Bruce Bochy
Early fall snow blankets parts of Lake Tahoe
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
6-year-old Sebastopol girl breaks hiking record with family on Appalachian Trail
More TOP STORIES News