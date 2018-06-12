Nick Young talks Oakland A's in rare appearance with shirt on in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Nick Young has gone by the nickname "Swaggy P" for a while but on Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors championship parade, "Swag Champ" was officially born and he resurfaced Thursday.
The summer of Swaggy continued in San Francisco when he stopped by Macy's to greet fans, sign autographs, and spend time with kids from the YMCA. And although he promised to spend the summer shirtless, Young was fully clothed in a Ricky Henderson jersey.
Here's what he had to say about it:
Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors's 2018 parade here.
I asked Swag Champ about his @Athletics jersey and his answer is just spectacular. #rootedinoakland #Dubnation pic.twitter.com/eNuSCP5GHS— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 14, 2018
DUBS HYPE HERE
- VIDEO: Watch highlights from the Warriors 2018 victory parade
- PHOTOS: 2018 Warriors victory parade in Oakland
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade
- VIDEO: Steph Curry runs through Warriors parade, high fives fans
- VIDEO: 'Is there anything beyond lit?' Swaggy P brings swagger to parade
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy
- VIDEO: Riley Curry is impossibly cute at Warriors victory parade in Oakland
- VIDEO: Draymond Green on Klay Thompson 'He doesn't talk much at all'
- VIDEO: 'They're asking for more' Kerr talks about celebrating this championship before the next
- VIDEO: 'I touched him!' Swaggy P literally makes fan scream for joy at Warriors victory parade
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy
- VIDEO: Steve Kerr, Bob Myers bask in glory of Warriors victory at Oakland parade
- VIDEO: Super fan rapper Mistah F.A.B ready to celebrate with Warriors
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy
- Everything you need to know about Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
- Do's and Don'ts: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
- Oakland ready to again celebrate NBA champion Warriors
- Two deserving young Warriors fans to ride in victory parade float
- Oakland gearing up for Warriors 2018 victory parade
- Warriors coach, GM reflect on tough championship season
- Warriors GM Bob Myers: Will give Kevin Durant deal he wants
- Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'Everything was harder' for Kevin Durant in Year 2
- 1 million Warriors fans expected for championship parade
- 1 million Warriors fans expected for championship parade
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with 'GMA' on Golden State Warriors' success
- VIDEO: Steph, KD, Warriors land in Oakland, celebrate with fans
- San Francisco duo's epic last-minute journey to NBA Finals
- VIDEO: NBA Champion Warriors bring Larry O'Brien trophy home to Bay Area
- Kevin Durant says he can see walking away at age 35
- Oakland gearing up for Warriors 2018 victory parade
- Warriors flying back from Ohio after NBA Finals win over Cavs
- PHOTOS: Dub Nation goes wild after Warriors sweep Cavs in Finals
- VIDEO: Aerials of Oakland, SF celebrating after Warriors beat Cavs, clinch title
- Warriors fans line up for gear outside Oracle Arena after NBA Finals win
- VIDEO: Concord Warriors fans celebrate epic NBA title
- 'No better feeling': Warriors' Curry talks epic sweep of Cavs
- VIDEO: Klay Thompson is ready to celebrate with his dog Rocco
- VIDEO: Warriors ball out with over $400K of champagne in celebration of NBA title
- 'Looking forward to celebrating': Warriors' Shaun Livingston talks NBA Finals sweep over Cavs
- 'That's three!': Warriors' Curry excited after sweep of Cavs
- Dynasty Warriors: Golden State proves unstoppable in title run
- Warriors owner expects to sign Steve Kerr to contract extension
- LeBron James on future with Cavaliers: 'No idea at this point'
- NBA commissioner on Donald Trump decision: 'Politics have always been part of players' lives'
- VIDEO: Concord Warriors fans celebrate epic NBA title
- Kevin Durant named NBA Finals MVP
- NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors' third title, LeBron's free agency and Finals MVP decision
- LeBron James and Stephen Curry: Cavs, Warriors won't visit White House
- Warriors star Kevin Durant pays for first year of college for four Bay Area students
- 'Be better tomorrow:' LeBron James walks out of NBA Finals presser
- VIDEO: Steph and Riley Curry share secret handshake in celebration of Warriors win
- 7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors star Kevin Durant
- 7 THINGS: Why we love Warriors star Stephen Curry and his family
- 7 THINGS: To know and love about Klay Thompson
- 7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors' Draymond Green
- HERO WORSHIP: How the Golden State Warriors unite and inspire fans
- PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2017-2018 season
- Warriors super fan from San Carlos defies the odds
- Kevin Durant discusses heroic performance in NBA Finals Game 3
- Warriors players' families thrilled with Game 3 win
- Actors Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner discuss new movie, Game 1
- Klay Thompson's singular focus allows the Warriors to be the Warriors
- Kevin Durant confirms that he will re-sign with Warriors
- Is Draymond Green a Hall of Famer?
- Golden State Warriors themed library cards available
- 4-year-old member of Dub Nation still shooting hoops, cheering on Warriors' Steph Curry
- Golden State Warriors themed library cards available