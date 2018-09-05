COLIN KAEPERNICK

Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick

Nike has unveiled a commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Nike)

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick.

The former 49er superstar has unveiled the ad on Twitter.
