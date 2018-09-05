Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick

The former 49er superstar has unveiled the ad on Twitter.
Get the latest on former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick here.
Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018
