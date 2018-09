Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

RELATED KAEPERNICK STORIES & VIDEOS:

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick The former 49er superstar has unveiled the ad on Twitter.