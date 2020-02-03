Super Bowl 2020: Niners fans ready for the big game

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI (KGO) -- Just like the Niners, every fan has a Cinderella story of how they got here."I went to Vegas and I promised myself if I won $500 I'd buy a ticket to the Super Bowl," said Brandon Donovan, a San Francisco 49ers fan from Denver. "Turns out I won $21,000 in Vegas so I bought this beautiful thing right here." He is referring to his pricey game ticket.It did not take long for us to find the best tailgate in the parking lot - just look for the comfy couches."We found this booth and we modeled it after a Denny's booth where we like to go out and hangout so we mounted it on the back of the truck and we take it to all of the games," said Jeff Henry, a 49ers fan from South Carolina. He and his friends made the 12 hour drive down Friday.With both the Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers both having red as their primary team color it was difficult to tell who's who in the crowd.Thankfully, some Niners fans got the white jersey memo."The second we won the NFC championship it was like what color, what color?," said Jennifer Owens from San Francisco.Chiefs fans are not to be outdone, though, we found a family from Kansas City wearing the perfect Miami-themed shirts."Once we found out we had punched our ticket to the Super Bowl, we had to get them. We had to go with something Miami-Kansas City and you can't do more Miami than this," said Daniel Zarate.Now we wait to see which team will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this Super Bowl Sunday."It's not what I think, it's what we know - a 49ers win. I'm thinking 20, 40 points," Henry said.