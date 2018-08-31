STANFORD CARDINAL

No. 13 Stanford beats San Diego St. 31-10 in season opener

Stanford football players appear on the field during an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught three TD passes from K.J. Costello to overcome a slow night by Heisman Trophy runner-up Bryce Love and No. 13 Stanford opened the season with a 31-10 victory over San Diego State on Friday.

Love was held to 29 yards on 18 carries as the Aztecs focused their defense on stopping the man who led all Power 5 backs with 2,118 yards rushing last season.

After a slow start in the opener for both teams, the Cardinal made San Diego State pay for that decision. Costello connected with Arcega-Whiteside on a 38-yard score in the second quarter and then on plays from 19 and 80 yards in the third quarter as the Aztecs defensive backs struggled to contend with Stanford's big receiver. Arcega-Whiteside finished with six catches for 226 yards.

Costello added a 19-yard TD pass to Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a close game for more than a half. Costello finished 21 for 31 for 332 yards and four TDs.

The game turned following an odd sequence late in the first half. Noble Hall intercepted a deflected pass for San Diego State but then lost the ball when Stanford receiver Trent Irwin raced back and knocked it loose before recovering the fumble.

Three plays later, Costello found Arcega-Whiteside deep for a 38-yard TD pass that gave Stanford a 9-7 lead at the half.

The Aztecs had scored first behind talented back Juwan Washington, who gashed Stanford with runs of 22, 10 and 40 yards on a 92-yard drive that ended with his 4-yard score.
