march madness

Oral Roberts upset: No. 15 seed pulls off the first shocker of NCAA tournament in beating Ohio State

By Kevin Dotson, CNN
INDIANAPOLIS -- The first upset of March Madness was a historic one as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles soared over the second-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday in an overtime thriller in the tournament's first round.

The game was only the ninth time in the history of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament that the No. 15 seed has upset the No. 2 seed and the first time since 2016 when Middle Tennessee beat Michigan State.

Oral Roberts and Ohio State went toe to toe as the two squads exchanged the lead nine times in a game that needed five minutes of overtime to determine a winner at Mackey Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Oral Roberts was led by forward Kevin Obanor with 30 points and guard Max Abmas with 29 points. Both players scored more points than Ohio State's leading scorer, forward E.J. Liddell.

Oral Roberts Unversity -- an evangelical school in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- hasn't had its men's basketball team make the NCAA Tournament in 13 years.

Buckeyes guard Duane Washington Jr. had an open look at a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds but was unable to connect.

The Golden Eagles will be an underdog once again as they meet the seventh-seeded Florida Gators on Sunday in the second round of the tournament. This is Oral Roberts first trip beyond the first round of the Big Dance since 1974.

In another upset Friday, the 12th-seeded Pac-12 champion Oregon State Beavers upset the fifth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers 70-56.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianamarch madnessncaacollege basketballu.s. & worldbasketball
MARCH MADNESS
Weighty issue: Inequity raised in women's, men's tourneys
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
How the coronavirus shut down the sports world in just 43 hours
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when Newsom says everyone in CA can access vaccine
CA doctors say social distancing in schools 'harming children'
Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
New bill raises justice concerns amid rise in Asian hate crimes
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Man seen pepper spraying Asian gas station owner arrested
Show More
'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from assault in SJ
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
Iconic San Mateo Co. hobby shop to close at end of March
Campbell students star in documentary on satellite coding camp
More TOP STORIES News