<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4145017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Shares in Nike may be down after the release of a new ad starring former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, but supporters say Nike's bold move to feature Kaepernick will only deepen their loyalty to the company. (Photo by Nike)