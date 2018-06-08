'No better feeling': Warriors' Curry talks epic sweep of Cavs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3580918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 News caught Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry he walked off the court following the team's sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. When asked to describe his emotions he answered, "That's three!"

ABC7 caught up with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after the team's epic sweep of the Cavaliers in Cleveland.When asked what his first thoughts were when he walked off the court as a three-time NBA champion, Curry said, "I said that out loud and in my head over and over again. It still doesn't sound right."He went on to say, "It's an unbelievable accomplishment to be in this position, winning three out of four years, with the group I get to do it with every single day. No better feeling. We call it just run through the tape, get to the finish line. And it was a special night."