'No better feeling': Warriors' Curry talks epic sweep of Cavs

CLEVELAND (KGO) --ABC7 caught up with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after the team's epic sweep of the Cavaliers in Cleveland.
WARRIORS PARADE INFO: Here are all the details on the 2018 Dub Nation Celebration
When asked what his first thoughts were when he walked off the court as a three-time NBA champion, Curry said, "I said that out loud and in my head over and over again. It still doesn't sound right."
He went on to say, "It's an unbelievable accomplishment to be in this position, winning three out of four years, with the group I get to do it with every single day. No better feeling. We call it just run through the tape, get to the finish line. And it was a special night."
For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
VIDEO: 'That's three!': Warriors' Curry excited after sweep of Cavs