GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

'No better feeling': Warriors' Curry talks epic sweep of Cavs

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 caught up with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after the team's epic sweep of the Cavaliers in Cleveland. He said there's "no better feeling" and "it was a special night." (KGO)

CLEVELAND (KGO) --
ABC7 caught up with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after the team's epic sweep of the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

WARRIORS PARADE INFO: Here are all the details on the 2018 Dub Nation Celebration

When asked what his first thoughts were when he walked off the court as a three-time NBA champion, Curry said, "I said that out loud and in my head over and over again. It still doesn't sound right."

He went on to say, "It's an unbelievable accomplishment to be in this position, winning three out of four years, with the group I get to do it with every single day. No better feeling. We call it just run through the tape, get to the finish line. And it was a special night."

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

VIDEO: 'That's three!': Warriors' Curry excited after sweep of Cavs
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News caught Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry he walked off the court following the team's sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. When asked to describe his emotions he answered, "That's three!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliersnba finalsnba playoffsbasketballOaklandOhioSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
'That's three!': Warriors' Curry excited after sweep of Cavs
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News