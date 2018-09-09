TENNIS

Novak Djokovic wins 14th Grand Slam title in US Open final

(Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK --
Novak Djokovic won his 14th Grand Slam title and second in a row by getting through a key 20-minute game to beat 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final.

The victory Sunday comes a year after Djokovic sat out the tournament at Flushing Meadows because of an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery.

Djokovic collects $3.8 million and his third U.S. Open championship.

The 31-year-old Serb is now even with Pete Sampras for the third-most major trophies for a man in tennis history, trailing only Roger Federer's 20 and Rafael Nadal's 17.

Djokovic was far superior to del Potro in the opening set, then dropped three consecutive games in the second to trail 4-3. But when Djokovic faced three break points in the following game, an epic that required 22 points to settle, he saved them all. A series of missed forehands by del Potro in the tiebreaker put Djokovic back on course.

He finished with a flourish, taking the last three games.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUS opentennisathletesNew York
TENNIS
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Times Serena Williams was at odds with U.S. Open match officials
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
US Open clarifies changing shirt rule after Cornet penalty
More tennis
SPORTS
Cousins, Vikings hold on for 24-16 victory vs. 49ers
Piscotty homers, A's keep rolling with 7-3 win over Rangers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers first NFL loss
After Braun plunked, Schoop's slam lifts Brewers over Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent
VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge
CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Delta Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Shasta County
Gruden takes center stage as Raiders set to take on Rams
WATCH MONDAY: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Man's body pulled from surf on Pacifica beach
Show More
Bay Area air quality advisory issued due to potential smoke
Oakland celebrates pride with parade, festival
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers first NFL loss
Stolen car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in San Jose
More News