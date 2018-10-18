SPORTS

High school runner praised after stopping during race to help legally blind competitor who fell

In this Oct. 13, 2018 photo provided by Karen Wylie, Cazenovia High School sophomore Jake Tobin, left, helps Fairport High School senior Luke Fortner, center, during a race. (Karen Wylie via AP)

AUBURN, New York --
A New York high school cross-country athlete is being praised for stopping to help a vision-impaired runner who fell as they neared the finish line.

Syracuse.com reports that Cazenovia High School sophomore Jake Tobin only had about 320 yards (290 meters) to go in the boys junior varsity race during Saturday's race when Fairport High School senior Luke Fortner passed him.

Fortner is legally blind. He slipped and fell on a hill. Tobin stopped, put his arms around Fortner and lifted him up as Jerry Thompson, the aide who accompanied Fortner during the race, also provided help.

Fortner and Thompson crossed the finish line 2 seconds ahead of Tobin.

Photos taken by a spectator show Tobin and the aide helping Fortner up the hill.

Fortner's coach described Tobin's actions "an awesome display of sportsmanship and kindness."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrunninghigh school sportsu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL fines Raiders $20,000 for improper injury report
Five reasons why the Sharks have stumbled out of the gate
Sharks return home to take on Sabres
Rams travel to 49ers for third straight road game
More Sports
Top Stories
Evacuations lifted for Bay Point after fire threatened gas pipeline
San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children
Drone video shows intensity of Bay Point vault fire
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings
Water main break prompts road closure in Alameda
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
Show More
Mega Millions surges to $970 million
ABC7 shows up in Time Square thanks to GMA
Millions 'drop, cover, hold on' in Great California ShakeOut drill
Rikers video shows possible contraband handoff in child's pants
VIDEO: Cat defends home from 2 deer
More News