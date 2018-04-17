Check out the pin on hat!! Imogene was here 50 yrs ago for A's first game #RootedinOakland @Athletics @whitesox pic.twitter.com/aToMGp88aF — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

Fans jamming into FREE seats in the Coliseum for a bit of A’s history @Athletics @whitesox #RootedinOakland pic.twitter.com/b5JcZADQBa — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

She's BACK! This marvelous lady was at the first A's game in the Coliseum April 17,1968. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/lzPcYgGhHE — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

Throwback '68 Jersey the A's will wear tonite. Fans are pumped up! #abc7news pic.twitter.com/v0achXXWnz — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

White Sox warm up for 7p game in Oakland- 70,000 fans expected. Gates open 3:30 #abc7news pic.twitter.com/NNgRkFzwsP — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

Getting ready for As 50th anniversary game tonight. First 35,000 get free tote. Free admission for all #abc7news pic.twitter.com/qOD1BvChQz — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

Getting ready for A's 50th anniversary game tonite. First 35,000 get free totes. Free admission #abc7news pic.twitter.com/IN4VYpUUST — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

A's fans cooking up excitement for today's anniversary game #abc7news pic.twitter.com/js8MkTpDnJ — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

A's fans swarming the coliseum already. FREE parking FREE seats. 70,000 expected for 50th anniv. Game #abc7news pic.twitter.com/pn9cTib5ps — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

Eager A's fans lined up down the street to park! Lot opens at NOON for free 7p game. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/gQitNoVlfo — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 17, 2018

There are lots of sentimental baseball memories for Oakland A's fans Tuesday night on the 50th anniversary of their first game at the Coliseum.Pitcher Lew Krausse was on the mound on April 17, 1968. And he's throwing the first pitch Tuesday.Eighty-two-year-old Imogene Combs was here in 1968 and has the Opening Day pin on her hat to prove it. She is being seated in the exact same place where she sat 50 years ago. She said, "It was exciting because they were new here and I just fell in love. I just love baseball."Her daughter, Karen Combs, remembers being at the game as a kid. She said, "I remember eating kraut dogs, that's what I remember. We were down in different seats."The A's are wearing throwback jerseys for a vintage look. All seats are free. Primo sections are reserved for season-ticket holders. All other seats are first come, first served.Oakland A's President Dave Cabal said, "We have RSVPs for capacity of the stadium 60,000. We're looking for a big crowd and it's going to be really lively exciting and fun."Fans lined up down the street at noon when the gates opened. Free parking. Diehard tailgaters set up shop with plenty of steaks and swag.Average season attendance in 2017 was 18,000 a game. So it's hoped having 60,000 fans here all at once will generate excitement for a new stadium and keeping the team in Oakland.