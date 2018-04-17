OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland Athletics celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

There are lots of sentimental baseball memories for Oakland A's fans Tuesday night on the 50th anniversary of their first game at the Coliseum. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There are lots of sentimental baseball memories for Oakland A's fans Tuesday night on the 50th anniversary of their first game at the Coliseum.

Pitcher Lew Krausse was on the mound on April 17, 1968. And he's throwing the first pitch Tuesday.

VIDEO: Remembering the Oakland Athletics' first season in 1968

Eighty-two-year-old Imogene Combs was here in 1968 and has the Opening Day pin on her hat to prove it. She is being seated in the exact same place where she sat 50 years ago. She said, "It was exciting because they were new here and I just fell in love. I just love baseball."

Her daughter, Karen Combs, remembers being at the game as a kid. She said, "I remember eating kraut dogs, that's what I remember. We were down in different seats."



The A's are wearing throwback jerseys for a vintage look. All seats are free. Primo sections are reserved for season-ticket holders. All other seats are first come, first served.

Oakland A's President Dave Cabal said, "We have RSVPs for capacity of the stadium 60,000. We're looking for a big crowd and it's going to be really lively exciting and fun."

RELATED: Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum

Fans lined up down the street at noon when the gates opened. Free parking. Diehard tailgaters set up shop with plenty of steaks and swag.

Average season attendance in 2017 was 18,000 a game. So it's hoped having 60,000 fans here all at once will generate excitement for a new stadium and keeping the team in Oakland.

Click here for more stories and videos about the A's.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsathletesMLBbaseballOakland AthleticshistoryOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Remembering the Oakland Athletics' first season in 1968
Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
Davis homers in jersey signed by fan, A's top Rangers 9-0
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News