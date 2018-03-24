OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland A's take playful jab at SF Giants with parking costs

A sign is seen at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Oakland Athletics took a playful poke at a rival team Saturday, promising to charge San Francisco Giants fans more for Oakland Coliseum parking, and BART promptly capitalized on the joke.

Oakland announced today that parking will cost $50 for Giants fans for the 2018 season. A's season-ticket holders can get prepaid parking for $10 and other Oakland fans will pay $30, the team announced.

However, "Any Giants fan who yells, 'Go A's,' at the parking gates will be charged only $30 to enter the Oakland Coliseum," A's President Dave Kaval said in the announcement.



Kaval has a history of offbeat promotions for the team. The A's are scheduled to host the Giants in an exhibition game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.

The A's announcement did not go unnoticed on social media. In response, BART tweeted, "We have a solution for this," doubtless referring to the fact that those who take public transit don't have to pay anything at all for parking.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on the Oakland Athletics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsSan Francisco GiantsMLBbaseballentertainmentparkingdrivingOaklandOakland Coliseum
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News