Oakland A's to host Tampa Bay Rays in American League Wild Card game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Coliseum is expected to be packed for tonight's game A's Wild Card game against the Rays.Home field advantage will the big difference from last year's A's Wild Card game, which was played in New York.The team is opening the top tier of seats, known as Mount Davis, hoping this place will be full and will be loud.Judge issues order to stop Oakland A's from buying Coliseum land from Alameda CountyThe A's haven't hosted a playoff game at the Coliseum since 2013.The A's will take on the Tampa Bay Rays- this is a must win game to advance. The A's chose Sean Manaea as their starting pitcher for tonight. He says he knows to take a pause tonight and appreciate this moment"A lot of nervousness, a lot of excitement, definitely going to take the opportunity to soak it all in for a couple of seconds," said Manea.The winner of tonight's game advances to play the Houston Astros. The loser-goes home for the winter. I have seen some talk online giving the A's the slight advantageThe game starts at 5 p.m.