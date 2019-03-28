Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's to play home opener at Coliseum today

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands of Oakland A's fan will be at the Coliseum for the team's home opener.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of Oakland A's fan will be at the Coliseum for the team's home opener today.

A tarp and blowers have been used through the night to keep the field dry from the rain. Meteorologist Mike Nicco says don't let the weather stop you from going, the rain may only delay the game at worst.

RELATED: Predictions, inside info and fun facts: The only Opening Day preview you need

The A's have made some upgrades the Coliseum. There are new seating options for the fans this season. The "A's Stomping Ground" is opening in outfield seats. Any parent who is trying to get through a baseball game with a toddler or a squirmy young child will appreciate the new seating option.

"It's really in response to our fans telling us 'I want to watch the game and I want a place my kids can be entertained as well.' That's what that is. It's a lot of cool, flexible seating options. And, behind we have opportunities for your kids to race against Rickey Henderson in a simulated race. We've got virtual reality batting cages, kids' concessions, bikes you can pedal to make smoothies for the kids," said A's Chief Operating Officer Chris Giles.

There is also a new Francis Ford Coppola theater area with television sets, premium seating and Coppola wine.

The stadium will also have a new self-checkout beer and wine section.

There are new food offerings, including Spam Musabi. The idea was submitted by two fans last year. A launch test kitchen will feature a rotating schedule of chefs. The first chef is Tonya Holland from Brown Sugar Kitchen. A party pop tricycle will be roaming the concourse level offering popsicles with alcohol.

First pitch is at 1:07 p.m. and tickets are still available.

See more stories on the Oakland A's.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandmlbbaseballoakland athleticsfood
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Predictions, inside info and fun facts: The only Opening Day preview you need
A's acquire DH/1B Morales from Blue Jays
MLB Opening Day Power Rankings: Who is No. 1?
2019 MLB expert predictions: Division picks, playoff field, World Series winner
TOP STORIES
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Accuweather Forecast: Chance for showers, drier weekend
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Powerball results: Winning tickets matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in Bay Area
Alameda woman says squatters moved into her house, even changed locks
Disney parks change rules, parking ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area man awarded $80 million after a jury said Roundup caused his cancer
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
Sleepless in San Jose? Trains rattle neighbors overnight
VIDEO: Stranded baby sea otters rescued off California coast
More TOP STORIES News