OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland Athletics top Anaheim Angels 6 - 5 at home opener

Athletics' Khris Davis hits a three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels' Garrett Richards during a baseball game on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Marcus Semien singled into an empty center field with one out in the 11th inning, beating Los Angeles' five-man infield to lift the Oakland Athletics over the Angels 6-5 on opening day Thursday.

Boog Powell hit a one-out triple off Noe Ramirez (0-1) to start the winning rally. Matt Joyce was intentionally walked to bring up Semien, who delivered his first career game-ending RBI.
VIDEO: Oakland Athletics flag raised at City Hall to celebrate start of season

The Angels got consecutive two-out singles from Martin Maldonado and Zack Cozart in the 11th off Chris Hatcher (1-0) but didn't capitalize.

Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the fifth and a tying single in the seventh to almost single-handedly get the A's back in it.

Albert Pujols homered leading off the sixth, while Shohei Ohtani connected on the first pitch he saw for a single in a much-hyped major league debut for the Japanese two-way star.

Kole Calhoun and Cozart also homered for the Angels to back Garrett Richards, who began this season healthy following two injury-shortened years. Richards left his initial 2017 outing on April 5 at Oakland, then didn't pitch again for the Angels until Sept. 5 because of a rare nerve irritation in his biceps. He missed most of 2016 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Batting eighth as designated hitter, Ohtani swung at the first pitch and grounded a hard single to right field off Kendall Graveman in the second inning. He grounded out his next three times up before a strikeout in the 11th.
RELATED: Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland

Ohtani often looked overmatched in the Cactus League, managing just four singles in 32 at-bats (.125) and striking out 10 times.

The 23-year-old Ohtani is set to start on the mound for the first time in Sunday's series finale against the A's.

Davis began his quest for a third straight 40-homer season, and Matt Olson tied the game at 4 with a solo shot moments later.

Then Pujols chased Gravemen with a drive to left - No. 615 of his career - the slugger's fifth career homer on opening day.

Graveman allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings with a strikeout and no walks in his second straight opening day start for Oakland. The A's played a day game home opener for the first time since 1994.

The Angels, who opened at Oakland for a second straight year, lost their fifth straight season opener after winning the previous five.
Click here for more stories about the Oakland Athletics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsMLBbaseballoakland coliseumLos Angeles AngelsOaklandWest OaklandOakland Coliseum
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
VIDEO: Oakland A's flag raised at City Hall to celebrate start of season
Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum
Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News