Oakland coaches surprised with tickets to NBA Finals on 'Good Morning America'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The NBA Finals moves to Oakland on Wednesday. Some pretty incredible Golden State Warriors fans will be there, all thanks to "Good Morning America."

Coaches Max Langaard and Matthew Bailey were surprised Monday morning with tickets to Wednesday's game.

2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

They are huge Warriors fans, but their bond goes much deeper.

When Max was just 8 years old, he met Coach Matthew at a camp for Oakland area kids. "Just as an 8-year-old, I didn't really think about it too much. I was trying to figure out how to survive," Max said. "And he brought that sense of stability and safeness to me. When that happened, then I knew. Going into the school year, I had no idea but I'm so glad I made this connection and made this bond. It's something that's been a lifetime for me."

Max and Matthew now both coach for Playworks, the same Oakland nonprofit where they met. And they'll both be at Oracle for Game 3 Wednesday.

