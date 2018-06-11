Oakland gearing up for Warriors 2018 victory parade

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland is getting ready for another big party -- the championship parade to celebrate NBA champs, the Golden State Warriors.
One million fans are expected for Tuesday's parade.
Artist Norman Chuck, aka "Vogue," is creating something amazing - a Dub dynasty mural, commissioned by the Oakland Marriott for the side of its hotel.
He hopes to have it done by Parade Day on Tuesday.
"I'm hoping a lot more selfies will be took here. It's just more joy," said Chuck.
The NBA championship banners are going up all over downtown, along with the "no parking" signs and lots of barricades.
It's becoming a near-annual tradition for Oakland -- three impressive NBA titles in four years.
"I work nearby, so I have a perfect place to view Broadway Street and I'll be watching at work," said Warriors fan Ryan Castillo.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street, ending at 13th and Oak Street at Lake Merritt.
The staff at Terra Mia Café at Broadway is getting ready for huge crowds. They're ordering extra pastries, coffee and bottled water, so they don't run out like last year.
"A lot of people coming in and out. I think it was our busiest day. We made $300 in tips. I know, crazy," said Terra Mia Café employee Jess Vazquez.
Mayor Libby Schaaf says Tuesday's parade will be different. "Instead of a end-of-parade rally, they're going to do more interactive stations along the route. Hopefully more people will enjoy the interaction with their favorite players," she said.
With dozens of street closures, parking will be hard to find. Take public transportation if you can.
BART says it carried more than half a million riders during the past two Warriors parades. There will be long lines at stations.
"Definitely going to BART in. I'm not going to take my car over here because I don't want no one dancing on it," said Warriors fan Nick Hasal.
The Warriors will foot the bill for the parade, which is estimated to be $2.5 million to $3 million.
