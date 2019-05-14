Golden State Warriors

Oakland native Damian Lillard returning home to play against Warriors in conference finals

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland native and Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard is coming back home, ready to play against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

The Damian Lillard who sat down on Monday arrived in town, hoping to knock off the team he grew up worshiping. Oakland still runs though his veins -- he's a player who has a lifetime relationship with Oracle Arena.

"I was with my brother and my dad and when we were walking out of the arena, I said, the next time I play here, I'm going to be in the NBA," Lillard remembers.

That came true. He's now a bona fide NBA All-Star, former Rookie of the Year, making roughly $28 million a season.

He's en route to sharing a court with the two Curry brothers, head to head in a Western Conference final.

When asked if he's looking forward to seeing that, Lillard said, "Not really. I think it's cool that brothers get to play in the Western Conference Final. I think that's a pretty cool story. Their parents are going to have to decide which team they want to take. But I am not looking forward to the match-up. It is our team versus their team."

As for Oakland and the arena and the Warriors playing there for so many years, Lilllard said, "It's a special ending. Hopefully it will end the right way."

