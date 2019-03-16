Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder faces Western Conference-leader Golden State Warriors

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, dribbles next to Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 21, 2018.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors (46-21, first in the Western Conference) are in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder (42-27, fifth in the Western Conference). Watch the game starting at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7.

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors travel to play the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are 25-20 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is the Western Conference leader with 48.1 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.1.

The Warriors are 28-13 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.8 percent as a team from deep this season. Stephen Curry leads the team shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook leads the Thunder with 11.1 rebounds and averages 23.2 points. Steven Adams has averaged 10.4 rebounds and added 12.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 27.9 points and has added 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. DeMarcus Cousins has averaged 8.2 rebounds and added 16.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Bogut: day to day (personal), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Kevin Durant: day to day (right ankle contusion).

ABC7 will have its first-ever live broadcast from inside Chase Center. Our "Toyota After the Game" crew will take you into the Golden State Warriors' future home right after the Dubs' prime time matchup with Oklahoma City Thunder.

We'll have all the highlights and post-game interviews You can watch following the game, around 8 p.m. tonight on ABC7.

